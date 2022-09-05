California man sentenced to prison time on felony 1st degree drug possession charge in Mower County District Court

A California man who was one of two suspects found to be in possession of 2,318 grams, or just over five pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, a plastic bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.

35-year-old Marcos Darrel Brito of San Jose, California was convicted and sentenced Friday to 65 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree drugs, possession of 100 or more grams of methamphetamine. Brito first pleaded guilty to the charge on July 22nd. The second suspect in the case, 36-year old Madeline Marie Young of Owatonna, who was the driver of the vehicle is currently being held in the Mower County jail on a felony charge of 1st degree drugs,possession of 50 or more grams of cocaine or methamphetamine.