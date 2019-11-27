Call Santa With Your Kids and Let Them Leave Him a Message

Do your kids have their Christmas list ready? Then call up the big man himself and let them leave him a message!

Santa has his very own hotline and if you use your cellphone to leave the message, Santa will send you a text so you can listen to and share your child’s message with the whole family!

To call in the U.S., just dial 605-313-4000 and for Spanish, dial 605-313-4001.

