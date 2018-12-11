Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & More to Perform During DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has just added some serious musical star power.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced recently that viewers will soon be ringing in the new year with a slew of huge, chart-topping artists who will perform live during the big night, including Camila CabelloHalseyShawn Mendes, Bazzi and Weezer!

Additionally, the West Coast celebration will feature a collaboration between Lauren Alaina and country star Kane Brown.

The celebrated musicians will be rocking out during the five-and-a-half hour special show — which will be hosted once again by Ryan Seacrest — alongside previously announced performers Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, DuaLipa, Ella Mai and Charlie Puth.

The West Coast celebration — which will be co-hosted by “I Bet” singer Ciara, who is additionally set to perform live — will also feature a live performance by Macklemore, featuring Skylar Grey.

Just after midnight, Post Malone will take the stage — from his tour stop in Brooklyn, New York – – for a set that will mark the first musical TV performance of 2019.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, live from Times Square in the Big Apple, kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on ABC.

