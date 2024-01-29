Can You Solve River 105’s Song Scramble???

River 105 is giving you yet ANOTHER chance to win FREE concert tickets. This time, you and your concert buddy will be taking in the Three Dog Night & Little River Band show on Saturday, July 20th at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater. How do you win? Just unscramble the either Three Dog Night or Little River Band song title below and text your title to the River 105 Text Line at 5073851055. One winner will be selected from all correct entries each day from Monday, January 29th through Friday, February 2nd. The scramble song title changes every day so make sure you enter every day for your chance to WIN!

Here’s today’s first song title to unscramble: ALMABASH