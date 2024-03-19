Canadian Hip-Hop artist bbno$ to perform at MSU

Canadian hip-hop artist and multi-platinum performer bbno$ will perform next month in Mankato.

The concert is Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Bresnan Arena.

Bbno$ – pronounced “baby no money,” is known for his popular singles “Lalala” and “edamame.”

Tickets start at $40 for the public and $15 for students and can be purchased online or in person at Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Activities front desk in the Centennial Student Union, Room 173. In-person tickets can be purchased with cash, credit card, or a check made out to MSU.

VIP tickets are available for $75 and include early admission, a group picture with the artist, pre-party event access, and a signed poster.

The concert is open to all ages and the general public.

Concert guidelines from MSU:

There will be no outside food or drink, large bags, backpacks, selfie sticks and pepper spray permitted at the concert. No flash photography is allowed. Minnesota State Mankato bans weapons on campus and is an alcohol, drug and tobacco-free campus. Use of substances will result in removal from the concert.

Parking for the event will be available in Lots 20 and 21, located adjacent to Blakeslee Stadium on campus.