Canadians injured in Freeborn County crash involving cattle

(Rochester, MN) – Two Canadian men were injured and two cows were killed in a crash on I-35 in Freeborn County when their semi encountered cattle in the roadway.

The Kenworth Tractor driven by 24-year-old Lovepereet Singh of Edmonton, Alberta was southbound on I-35 at the time of the crash, which occurred at about 3:47 a.m.

The state patrol says the semi struck a cow that was on the interstate, went into the ditch and rolled. A second semi also hit a cow. That driver was not injured and was able to drive away from the scene. Both cattle were killed, according to Sgt Troy Christianson of the state patrol.

Singh and his passenger, 25-year-old Gurshehbaj Singh, also of Edmonton, were transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea with

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2018 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)