Canby man killed in western Minnesota crash

A Canby man died following a single-vehicle crash in western Minnesota Tuesday.

Robert William Larsen, 57, was transported to a hospital in Canby following the crash, but ultimately died of his injuries.

The state patrol says Larsen’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound on Highway 68 in Porter when it entered a construction area at 240th St, struck a sign, left the roadway, and rolled.

The patrol’s crash report indicates it’s unknown whether Larsen was wearing a seat belt or whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash time is listed as 6:36 p.m.