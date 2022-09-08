Canby man killed in western Minnesota crash
A Canby man died following a single-vehicle crash in western Minnesota Tuesday.
Robert William Larsen, 57, was transported to a hospital in Canby following the crash, but ultimately died of his injuries.
The state patrol says Larsen’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound on Highway 68 in Porter when it entered a construction area at 240th St, struck a sign, left the roadway, and rolled.
The patrol’s crash report indicates it’s unknown whether Larsen was wearing a seat belt or whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The crash time is listed as 6:36 p.m.