Cancellations/postponements for Wednesday, January 4th
January 4, 2023 7:14AM CST
-Blooming Prairie Schools 2 hrs. late
-Glenville/Emmons Schools 2 hrs. late
-Grand Meadow Schools 2 hrs. late, no morning pre-school
-Hayfield Community Schools 2 hrs. late, SACC will be open for its regular hours today
-Kingsland Public Schools 2 hrs. late, no morning pre-school
-LeRoy/Ostrander Schools 2 hrs. late
-Lyle Public Schools 2 hrs. late
–Southern Minnesota Education Consortium’s Education Center opening 2 hrs. late today
-Southland Public Schools opening 2 hrs. late, no morning pre-school