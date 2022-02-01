Candlelight hike at Ft Ridgely State park next week

Southern Minnesota outdoors enthusiasts can enjoy a candlelight hike at Fort Ridgely State Park next week.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host the hike at the park near Fairfax on Saturday, February 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can snowshoe or hike as the stars twinkle overhead and flickering candles light the way of the snow-covered trails.

The candlelit trail will start at the chalet and is appropriate for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages.

Equipment is not required to hike, but visitors can bring snowshoes or ice cleats if they prefer. Hikers are also welcome to bring hot cocoa or cider and warm themselves by a bonfire after the hike.

“We’re excited to once again host this candlelight event,” said Joanne Svendsen, Fort Ridgely State Park supervisor. “The candles and moonlight help create a beautiful winter setting.”

Park vehicle permits are available online.