Candlelight hike coming to Minneopa State Park

As cabin fever sets in, southern Minnesotans weary of winter will have a chance to see the season in a different light.

Minneopa State Park will host a candlelight event on Saturday, February 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hikers or snowshoers will be able to enjoy nighttime winter ambiance as they navigate a forested trail lit by luminaries in white bags. The luminary trail is less than one mile in length and will start at the group campground.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the candlelight hike is a way for park visitors to experience Minneopa at nighttime in winter.

“Candlelight events are a wonderful way to experience state parks in winter,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “On a cold winter’s night, there’s something beautiful about the flicker of candles reflected in the snow – it creates a magical feeling.”

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota State Parks.