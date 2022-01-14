Candlelit hike at Minneopa State Park Saturday

The January snowstorm came just in time to lend ambiance to a nighttime hike near Mankato this weekend.

Minneopa State Park will host a candlelight event on Saturday, January 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hikers will be able to enjoy a full moon over the fresh snow as they navigate a forested trail lit by luminaries in white bags.

The Minnesota Department of Natual Resources says the candlelight hike is a way for park visitors to experience Minneopa at nighttime in winter.

The luminary trail will start at the group campground.