Candlelit walk at Sakatah Lake State Park this weekend

(New Ulm, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a candlelit walk or snowshoe hike at Sakatah Lake State Park Saturday.

“Few things transform a winter evening like soft light on snow,” said Erika Rivers, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “Lit candles and lanterns help to create an unforgettable experience, especially when coupled with light from a starry sky and full moon.”

The trails will be lit with candles from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday for walking, hiking, or snowshoeing. Trails are one or two-mile loops that begin at the visitor parking lot and are suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages.

For more information, call the DNR information center at 888-646-6367.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)