Can’t Afford Your Rent? Live In An Ambulance!

Lots of people have embraced the van life, living in converted vans, buses and RVs, but a New York man has made a home of a unique vehicle — a converted ambulance. Elijah Young paid $5,000 for the old emergency vehicle and spent another 15 grand cleaning out all the ick. He installed a shower, a toilet, a murphy bed and even a mini-kitchen. Everything is powered by a generator, and as Young puts it, “This is nicer than most people’s New York City apartments. I’m 6 foot and I can stand up in here. Barely, but that’s pretty good.”