Car show in teen’s memory will help family complete a project he never got to finish

(Mankato, MN) – Andy Wendinger loved his 1977 Chevy pickup, but never got the opportunity to finish restoring it.

The 17-year-old Mankato West junior unexpectedly died in his sleep of natural causes in March. North Meankato police said the ten had died of natural causes in his sleep.

Wendinger’s lifelong friend, Julia James, wanted to share Andy’s memory with his friends and family. She thought of the vehicle he would never have the chance to fully restore, and decided to organize a car show in remembrance of her friend.

The proceeds from the show will go to Andy Wendinger’s family, so they can complete the restoration of his beloved ’77 Chevy pickup.

James her friend also loved Lancers, band, and football. “Anyone will tell you that Andy was always happy; he was always smiling and laughing,” said James.

Andy’s Car Show will be held at Mankato West High School on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to show a vehicle should arrive before 10:30 a.m. Vehicles can be entered in the show for $25.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and students, and FREE for children 5 and under.