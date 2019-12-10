Car-Train Crash Injures Women and Child

(Esko, MN) — Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a woman and a boy were hurt in a collision between a car and a train. Carlton County dispatchers got a report of the crash at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Thomson Township.

A 41-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy from Thomson Township were injured. The two were taken to a hospital in Duluth. The sheriff’s office has not received an update on their conditions. The names of the woman and boy have not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

