Cards Against Humanity Is Hiring Writers for Its Absurd Cards For $40 an Hour

Dirty-mind-havers of the world, we’ve found your dream job: Cards Against Humanity is hiring writers.

The Chicago-based game company is looking for contributors who will help write the phrases printed on Cards Against Humanity’s iconic black and white cards. Applicants have to suggest phrases for the game’s white cards and five phrases for the black cards.

Though the company is encouraging people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community to apply, they’re also “looking for hot single dads,” according to the online job posting. (“Good luck. We love you,” it adds.)

The site’s job listing includes a guide for how to write the cards well (one suggestion: “sharp, punchy cards that show and don’t tell”), as well as examples to help applicants.

The pay will be $40 per hour, and writers will work remotely “as needed,” according to Cards Against Humanity. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

The application is available online.

