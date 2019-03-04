Carjacking at Wisconsin Menards Leads to Chase Into Minnesota

Authorities are looking for a man who stole a car at gunpoint outside a Menards in Hudson, Wisconsin, and then led police on a high-speed pursuit into Minnesota.

According to a news release from Hudson police, the carjacker flashed a gun at the victim outside the store on Friday morning, demanded the vehicle and took off when the victim handed it over:

Having been alerted to the carjacking, police tracked down the car and attempted to pull the suspect over, but he refused and a chase began.

The pursuit continued over the state line into Minnesota, but authorities soon decided to call it off due to snowy weather conditions.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old white man who stands 5’6 to 5’7 and has dark hair and a light mustache. The stolen vehicle is a black 2013 ToyotaHighlander with the license plate 179-VRZ.

It was last seen in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect or the stolen Toyota is asked to call the Hudson Police Department at 715-386-4771.

Source: bringmethenews.com

