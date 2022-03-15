Carnahan enters race for husband Hagedorn’s seat in Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minnesota Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is jumping into the race to replace her late husband Jim Hagedorn in Congress.

Carnahan made her announcement Monday. Carnahan says she is committed to continuing her late husband’s legacy of fighting to secure the border, defending conservative values and safeguarding the integrity of elections.

Carnahan joins a crowded field that already included at least eight other Republicans, six Democrats, and a Legal Marijuana Now party candidate as of Monday morning. Filing closes Tuesday for the May 24 special primary. The special election to fill the seat is Aug. 9.