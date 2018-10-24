Carrie Underwood: Mom Shamed Over Makeup

Carrie Underwood was mom-shamed after she posted a picture of herself at her son’s soccer game over the weekend looking like, well, like Carrie.

Some moms thought she was wearing too much makeup. One commented on Instagram, “Show up like most soccer moms, messy hair don’t care, no makeup and a coffee mug in hand.”

Others came to Carrie’s defense. “I guess people will nit-pick at anything these days. I was a soccer mom for all three of my kids and yes, I wore makeup, girl! Keep doing you, gorgeous.”

