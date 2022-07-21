Casey’s employee who stole thousands in cash, cigarettes & lotto tickets sentenced

A Sleepy Eye Casey’s General Store employee who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Robert D. Bauer, 32, was sentenced earlier this month in Brown County Court. As part of a plea deal, two counts of felony theft and a charge of felony state lottery fraud were dismissed. Bauer agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony theft as part of the plea deal. He was sentenced to five years of probation supervised by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. If he successfully completes his probation, his conviction will be dropped to a misdemeanor.

Bauer will be allowed to serve his first 15 days of jail time under electronic home monitoring or sentence to serve. The remaining 30 days could be waived if he pays $8,000 in restitution within a year.

In February 2022, Bauer admitted to investigators he’d stolen $10,330 in cash from the till at the Sleepy Eye Casey’s store while he was an employee. He also admitted to stealing $1,500 in cigarettes and $1,200 in lottery tickets.