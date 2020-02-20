Casey’s robber sentenced to prison

(Mankato, MN) – A man who robbed a Mankato convenience store has been sentenced to prison.

Daniel David Schultz, 25, was convicted of felony simple robbery in Blue Earth County Court last week. A second-degree aggravated robbery charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.

District Court Judge Gregory J. Anderson sentenced Schultz to three years in prison, with credit for 89 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $350 in restitution.

In November, Schultz wandered the aisle’s of the Casey’s General Store on North Riverfront Drive before approaching the clerk and demanding money. The clerk believed he had a gun and gave him approximately $200.

Two women later identified Schultz as the person in a surveillance photo released by police. The women said they had given Schultz a ride to meet someone. He instructed them to wait with the headlights off after they dropped him off at Tourtellotte Park. The women said Schultz returned about 20 minutes later with a black scarf around his neck.

Schultz has begun serving his sentence at the St. Cloud facility.