Cashing In On Concessions

Movie theater owners have found yet another way to make bank on customers – with over-the-top popcorn buckets. No, not extra, extra large servings with double butter – we’re talking hugely expensive limited-edition containers selling for 50 bucks or more. The trend started a few years ago with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but it’s hit new heights with a new Dune in-theater sandworm popcorn container that’s being riffed for looking like a sex toy –and selling for the price of two or three tickets. The biggest hit so far has been Barbie’s pink Corvette, which held 85 ounces of popcorn – which most people asked to be served on the side.