Cats rescued in fire that damaged Mankato home

Eight cats were rescued in a fire Sunday that damaged a Mankato home.

At 1:08 p.m., the Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to 120 Wickfield Dr.

Crews arrived to find the garage and the front of the home fully engulfed in flames. According to a press release, the fire on the exterior was quickly knocked down, allowing firefighters to enter the house and extinguish the fire from inside.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters found and rescued the cats. The animals were taken to a vet for evaluation.

Damages are estimated at $450,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.