Caught On Video: Trooper Ends High-Speed Chase Near St. Cloud

A routine traffic stop on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud turned into a high-speed chase on Tuesday, and a driver in the area caught the end of it on video.

Russell Lala says he noticed police vehicles staged in the median of the freeway, so he decided to exit I-94 thinking that a high-speed chase might be happening behind him.

A short time later as he was pulling off to the side of the I-94 exit ramp to County Road 75, the driver fleeing police blew by and was taken out by a state trooper’s PIT maneuver – and Lala and his friend in the car with him got it all on video.

A PIT maneuver, or a Pursuit Intervention Technique, is a move used by authorities to turn a fleeing vehicle sideways, forcing the suspect to lose control and usually come to a stop.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the chase started after a routine traffic stop near milepost 190 around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Wright County Jail. Chalk one up for the good guys!

