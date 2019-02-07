Celebrate Being Happily Single at Potbelly This Valentine’s Day

With every restaurant courting couples for Valentine’s Day, meals out on Feb. 14 have become a no-go zone for those who are happily single. To put a fork in the single-shaming epidemic, Potbelly Sandwich Shop will be celebrating self-love on Valentine’s Day for the 110 million-plus people in the U.S. who are not in a relationship.

On Feb. 14, anyone who comes into a Potbelly without a significant other can choose one of our legendary cookies for free, including a special red velvet cookie available for a limited time, with the purchase of an entree sandwich or salad. Singles can also treat yo’ self to spacious tables for one and a special, yomantic music playlist devoid of slow jams, sappy duets or any lyrics that reference piña coladas or getting caught in the rain.

“If you are happily solo, we’re here for you,” says Potbelly Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Rhoten. “Potbelly will be a singles’ sanctuary, free of judgment. Basically, a simple sandwich paradise for those who don’t need anyone else to make them feel whole at this point in their lives.” Rhoten added, “No offense, honey. I love you.”

Of course, Potbelly wants everyone to feel the love on Valentine’s Day – any customer who mentions the free cookie offer will receive a free cookie of their choice.

