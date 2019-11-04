Celebrity Bartender Coming to New Ulm for Bar Crawl

A celebrity bartender will host a bar crawl and cocktail competition in New Ulm.

Russell Davis, from Spike TV’s popular Bar Rescue will tour New Ulm bars and sample cocktails on Saturday, November 9th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and include samples at each bar, the chance to meet Russell, vote for your favorite cocktails, and enter to win one of three $200 Chamber Dollar prizes. Tickets are on sale at the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce office at 1 N Minnesota Street, and can also be purchased online.

Eight businesses will participate in the Bar Crawl and Cocktail Competition: B & L Bar, Lamplighter Restaurant & Lounge, MonaLena Kitchen and Bar, Mowan’s Bar, Rodney’s Tavern, Smiley’s Tavern, the Retz 227, and Veigel’s Kaiserhoff.

Davis has chosen three ingredients the bars can choose from. Each bar must use one or more of these ingredients to come up with their own concoction for the competition.

Davis was named Nightclub & Bar Magazine’s 2012 Bartender of the Year, and continues to receive international attention for his work as a professional bartender and mixologist.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

