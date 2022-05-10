Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Acquitted Of Sexual Misconduct

BOSTON (AP) – Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston.

A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017.

Batali’s lawyer argued that the Boston assault never happened and said the accuser has a financial incentive to lie.

The judge found him not guilty on Tuesday.

The chef had waived his right to a jury trial.

Batali had faced indecent assault and battery charges, which carried up to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Batali’s accuser has filed a lawsuit that’s pending.

The career of the 61-year-old former Food Network fixture crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.