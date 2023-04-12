Center for Rural Behavioral Health gets $600,000 pledge from Blue Cross Blue Shield

Blue Cross and Blue Shield has pledged $600,000 over three years to Minnesota State Mankato’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health.

The funding will establish the operational structure and advance the growth of the Center, which aims to improve access to mental health care in rural and outstate Minnesota.

The collaboration between the college and the insurance company will promote the Center’s mission and the relationship gives Blue Cross exclusive naming rights.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health at Minnesota State University, Mankato is one of the first rural behavioral health centers in the nation.