CEO of Minnesota Public Radio’s parent to step down
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president and CEO of the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media plans to step down.
The announcement came Tuesday, the same day employees released a letter saying the company has fostered a harmful working environment for women and journalists of color. Jon McTaggart said he will leave American Public Media Group as soon as a replacement is found.
Mary Brainerd, chairwoman of the MPR and APMG Board, and McTaggart sent a letter to employees saying they’re “deeply saddened by the pain felt by individuals within our organization.”
McTaggart began working at the company in 1983 and began as CEO in 2011.
