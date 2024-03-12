Chance the Rapper announced for Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

The Minnesota State Fair has announced Chance the Rapper for the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series.

The show is Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $48 and go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Chance the Rapper has been hailed as a “generational voice” by GQ, and “an outstanding role model,” by President Barack Obama.

The multi-Grammy award-winning rapper has built a multi-faceted career, redefining what it means to be an independent artist. He has never signed a record deal and has instead opted to make his music available for free.

Born and raised in Chicago, Chance made history in 2017 when he became the first artist to win a Grammy for a streaming-only mixtape, collecting awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album for “Coloring Book.”