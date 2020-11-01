Change the clocks, change the smoke detector batteries

Daylight Savings Time officially ended Sunday at 2 a.m., and Minnesotans turned their clocks back one hour.

Besides adjusting all the clocks in the home, Mankato Public Safety says the end of DST is also a great time to check and test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, including the new models that use a battery with a 10-year lifespan.

“Fires can spread quickly and carbon monoxide cannot be detected by smell or sight, so it’s important to ensure these early warning tools are properly installed and working,” says Sean Hayes, Commander of Risk Management.