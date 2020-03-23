Change to Highway 15 and Fort Road warning system

(Mankato, MN) -A modification will be made to the Rural Intersection Conflict Warning System (RICWS) at Highway 15 and Nicollet County Road 5 (Fort Rd) at Klossner.

The RICWS is an illuminated sign that reads “TRAFFIC APPROACHING,” with “WHEN FLASHING” signs mounted below. The warning system, deployed in 2014, has beacons that flash to alert Fort Rd motorists of Highway 15 traffic.

The sign was confusing to Fort Rd drivers, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

When revisions to the RICWS are complete, the TRAFFIC APPROACHING sign and the flashing beacons will be illuminated only when Highway 15 traffic is approaching the intersection.

