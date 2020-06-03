Charge upgraded against Minneapolis policeman

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are leveling charges against three other officers.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with the.ird-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers were also fired but weren’t immediately charged.

The Star Tribune reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison will charge Thomas Lane J. Kueng and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting murder. The newspaper cited multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case that spoke on condition of anonymity and an attorney who represents one of the officers told The Associated Press the report was accurat