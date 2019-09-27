Charges: Albert Lea man drove through yards during high-speed chase

(Albert Lea, MN) – An Albert Lea man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase is facing criminal charges.

Eh Nay Shool, 20, was charged in Freeborn County Court Monday with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DWI, reckless driving, and open bottle.

According to the criminal complaint, Albert Lea police noticed an orange Ford Edge traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 30 mile per zone on Front Street and attempted to initiate a stop. The driver – later identified as Shool – initially stopped in the intersection of Frank and Fourth, but fled before the officer could exit his squad.

The complaint details the chase traveling down Eighth Street, Margaretha Avenue, and Academy Avenue, with Shool blowing through several stop signs and reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Shool then led police onto Nineteenth Street and onto Ethel Avenue before turning onto 18 1/2 Street, where he began to drive through grass and yards.

The criminal complaint says the chase continued around Stoney Creek Estates before crashing into a street sign on a curve near Highway 65. Police say Shool then exited the ditch and accessed I-35 southbound, where he reached speeds of 115 miles per hour.

Court documents say the chase continued for about four miles down I-35 before Shool was finally pulled over. Police say Shool refused to obey commands but was eventually taken into custody. An open container in Shool’s vehicle and a case of Corona beer on the floor, according to the complaint.

Shool submitted a blood test, which was shipped to the BCA for analysis. He remains in custody in Freeborn County.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)