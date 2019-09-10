Charges: Amboy felon held painters at gunpoint as they dug dog grave

(Mankato, MN) – An Amboy man faces criminal charges, accused of firing a gun at two people he believed were responsible for the death of his dog.

Joshua William Dwyer, 30, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony assault and threats of violence. He also faces charges for being in possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Dwyer became drunk and angry with a man and woman who were painting his house and kicked them out. The pair left on foot and were followed by Dwyer’s dog, which was fatally struck by a car, according to court documents.

The male victim apparently called Dwyer to tell him of the dog’s death, and all three returned to Dwyer’s residence, according to the complaint. Police reports say that Dwyer became belligerent and pulled out a gun, demanding that the painters dig a grave for the dog.

“A short time later, Dwyer stated that they had better dig two holes that were six feet deep,” reads the complaint. “Dwyer then fired two rounds into the air above their heads.”

The woman said she walked away, but heard Dwyer telling the male victim he was going to kill him.

Police say Dwyer has a previous conviction for felony pattern of stalking conduct in Rice County.

