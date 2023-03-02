Charges: Armed felon tried to burglarize apartment, hid gun in freezer

An armed felon tried to burglarize an apartment, then hid the gun from responding officers, according to charges filed this week.

William Barsness, 45, of North Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon and possessing a firearm with no serial number.

Mankato Police responded at 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning to a report of a burglary at Meadow Rivers Apartments.

Witnesses told police a man had tried to enter their apartment, but they were able to push the door shut. The witnesses saw Barsness standing in the hallway with a pistol and heard him making comments about getting something from the apartment, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaints say Barsness slammed the door on police when they knocked at his apartment, but eventually opened it again and was arrested.

Police say a firearm without a serial number was found in the freezer and ammunition was also discovered in the apartment. Barsness allegedly told police he has to assemble his own firearms since he cannot purchase a gun.

Barsness has prior violent convictions, including a 3rd-degree drug conviction, according to the complaint.

He was transported to a detox facility.