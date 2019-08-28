Charges: Baby Died Sleeping in Bed With Drunk Father

A drunken mistake by a 36-year-old Minneapolis man resulted in the death of his infant son last year, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court Monday.

Gabriel T. Farnsworth was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree manslaughter after his 8-week-old son died Oct. 30, 2018.

According to a criminal complaint, Farnsworth called 911 just after 6 a.m. Oct. 30 reporting that his baby wasn’t breathing at their home in the 4100 block of 31st Ave. S. Police arrived at scene to find Farnsworth handing them the baby, allegedly saying “it’s dead.”

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene but the infant was pronounced dead later that morning at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Farnsworth was distraught and unable to explain what happened leading up to the 911 call, and officers detected alcohol on him. Farnsworth was unable to follow commands for a preliminary breath test at the scene, so he was transported to a police station. While en route, Farnsworth passed out in the squad car and officers were unable to wake him.

He was then transported to HCMC for acute intoxication, with a blood sample taken three hours later revealing a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.32 – four times the legal driving limit.

Investigators found six 16 oz. IPA beers strewn about the home and an empty 750 mL bottle of whisky in a closet, which was linked to Farnsworth via a receipt of purchase from 9:41 p.m. Oct. 29.

Farnsworth had been in contact with the child’s mother, who was out of town on a trip, throughout the day Oct. 29, but she grew concerned after she was unable to contact him after 1 a.m. She was able to contact a neighbor at 5:45 a.m., who woke Farnsworth.

Less than 20 minutes later Farnsworth called 911.

The child’s mother told investigators that she believed Farnsworth was slurring his words the night of the incident, but she didn’t believe he was drinking because he was taking medication for a prior drinking addiction.

According to the Star Tribune, Farnsworth pleaded guilty to two DWI charges within the last three years.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner found the baby’s cause of death to be undetermined, but noted unsafe sleep as a contributing factor in the death. The autopsy also found consistencies with positional asphyxia, while ruling out any natural causes of death.

