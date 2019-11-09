Charges: Austin woman left 4-year-old in car during shift at Hormel plant

Liliana Garcia mugshot

(Austin, MN) – An Austin mother is accused of leaving her four-year-old son in her vehicle during her shift at the Hormel plant.

Police were called to Hormel Foods on November 4th at around 2 p.m. after an employee contacted Hormel security about a child in a vehicle. Police traced the vehicle to 28-year-old Liliana Garcia, who had a warrant out for her arrest, according to the complaint.

Police learned that Garcia had arrived at work approximately seven and a half hours earlier, at 6:30 a.m.

Garcia told officers in an interview that she had “problems” since beginning a new anti-depression medication, according to the complaint. She said she thought she had dropped her son off at his babysitter. The complaint says a co-worker had told her around 9:30 a.m. she should check her car to make sure she had dropped the child at the sitter, but Garcia said she didn’t do so.

Garcia was arrested and booked in the Mower County Jail on charges gross misdemeanor child endangerment.

