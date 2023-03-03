Charges: Bloodied, shoeless woman hospitalized after Lake Crystal man punched her

A Lake Crystal man is accused of punching a woman in the face, leading to her hospitalization.

Justin Martin Kruger, 39, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony domestic assault.

Lake Crystal police responded to a report of domestic assault Sunday. A witness told officers the victim had arrived at his home with blood all over her face and no shoes.

The victim told police Kruger had punched her in the face near her eye. Police say the victim’s eye had burst blood vessels. She also had bruises up her arm and on her shoulder, as well as scratches on her back, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim said the injuries had occurred on different days. She was transported to an area hospital.

Kruger was arrested. Police say he has two prior convictions for domestic abuse in Iowa, the most recent in 2019. He remains in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail.