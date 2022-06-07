      Weather Alert

Charges: Blue Earth man shared explicit pics of woman via text message

Jun 7, 2022 @ 11:24am

A Blue Earth man is accused of sharing explicit pictures of a woman via text message.

Shannon Frey Fuller, 46, was charged Monday in Faribault County with gross misdemeanor nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor.

A criminal complaint says Fuller contacted the victim’s husband and told him he had proof of a previous sexual relationship with the victim.

Fuller sent the woman’s husband a photo via text that appeared to show the victim engaged in a sex act, according to the complaint.  Investigators say the woman’s “intimate parts” were exposed in the pic.

Fuller did not have permission to send the photo, according to police.

