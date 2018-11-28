Charges: Body Armor-Clad Mankato Man Cut Phone Lines, Tried To Stab Father

A Mankato man is facing felony charges after he allegedly held his father at knifepoint.

Jeremy Michael Freundl, 32 of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd degree assault, and committing a crime while wearing a bullet resistant vest. Freundl also faces gross misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and interrupting emergency telephone calls.

According to the complaint, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Maple Drive on November 26, where they found Freundl with a knife in his hand pointed at his father. The victim was holding Freundl’s arm and struggling to keep from getting stabbed.

The responding officer drew his weapon and ordered Freundl to drop the knife, but the struggle continued, according to court documents. Freundl eventually discarded the knife, but refused to get on the ground, so officers used a taser to subdue and arrest him. A search of Freundl’s person revealed he was wearing body armor that he’d apparently recently purchased overseas, according to the complaint.

Witnesses on the scene said that Freundl had drawn a knife from his jacket pocket. His father had tried to call 911, but Freundl had allegedly cut the phone line. His father yelled for a witness to call for an ambulance after Freundl repeatedly charged at him with the knife in his hand.

Freudl has previous convictions for gross misdemeanor possession of a pistol and misdemeanor domestic assault in 2011.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

