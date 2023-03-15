Charges: Bomgaars shoplifter ‘violently’ swung stolen hammer at employee’s face

An alleged shoplifter at a Mankato store is accused of assaulting the employee who tried to stop him with a hammer.

Delmer George Weiss Robbins, 29, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and predatory offender who fails to register.

A criminal complaint Weiss Robbins was shoplifting merchandise from Bomgaars and tried to leave out the business’s back door, triggering the alarms. When the employee demanded Weiss Robbins leave the stolen bags of merchandise, Weiss Robbins allegedly pulled a brand new hammer out of one of the bags and began swinging it “violently”‘ at the worker’s face.

Weiss told the victim he “didn’t want to do this,” according to the complaint. Police say he fled on foot with the bags of merchandise across Highway 14, but was captured by deputies and arrested. The complaint says Weiss Robbins had a backpack filled with stolen items, including the hammer, which was positively identified by the victim.

Court documents say Weiss Robbins stole about $982.23. He’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and fleeing police.