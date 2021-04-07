Charges: Burglar was wearing shirt with victim’s nametag

A North Mankato man who allegedly burglarized a home was discovered wearing a shirt with the victim’s name on it.

Adwo Akway Omot, 28, was charged with felony first-degree burglary in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Mankato police officers were called to the scene of a burglary in progress on April 2 at 7:10 a.m.

A man later identified as Omot was pointed out as the person who had burglarized the home by the man and woman who lived at the apartment.

Omot was discovered wearing inside-out pants and a shirt with the male victim’s name tag on it, says the complaint. Omot’s pants were later found in the apartment bathroom.

The male victim told police he heard something around 5 a.m. and thought it was his roommate. But two hours later he awoke to find Omot standing over him saying “I live here.” The victim told Omot to leave and alerted his roommate, says the complaint. Omot appeared to be in no hurry to leave, the roommates told police.

Police say a fire extinguisher had been emptied and a TV set had been tipped over and broken. A window was also broken and a rock found near the glass.

Omot’s computer was also found on the apartment couch, according to the charging document. Police had a prior incident with Omot earlier that day, and recognized his belongings from that encounter.

Police say Omot appeared to be under the influence, and he was transported to a hospital.