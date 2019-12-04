Charges: Children had access to meth in Redwood Falls trailer where 7 lived in squalor

(Redwood Falls, MN) – Two people have been charged with drug and child endangerment crimes after police executed a warrant in Redwood County.

Amanda Gould, 37, and Carleton Eugene Perkins, Jr., 46, both of Redwood Falls, were arrested after police searched their trailer on East Elm Street November 25th.

Court documents say Gould, Perkins, four children, and a third adult lived in the trailer. The criminal complaint describes the home as “dilapidated with leaking ceilings, a rotted front porch decking, damaged or removed wall coverings, and exposed wiring and plumbing. ” The trailer was heated by electrical, kerosene, and propane heaters, according to the complaint.

Police say a five-year-old boy was asleep in the living room, and a two-year-old boy was sleeping in a back bedroom.

Located in the room, according to the complaint: a small amount of marijuana and a pipe on the nightstand next to the two-year-old’s bed, a plastic bag containing a glass pipe with burnt meth residue on the floor next to the nightstand, and a baggie containing meth residue on top of a dresser in the room.

A knife was also allegedly pushed into the ceiling above the bed where the boy was sleeping.

The complaint says numerous drug-related items were also found, including a digital scale and grinder, a container with marijuana, two meth pipes, various plastic bags with meth residue, drug paraphernalia, and an unknown white substance.

Following the search, Perkins was located at Dairy Queen, where he was arrested. Police allegedly recovered a dirty glass pipe and a baggie of meth during the arrest.

Gould and Perkins are both charged with felony methamphetamine-related crimes involving children and gross misdemeanor child endangerment. Perkins also faces a felony controlled substance charge.

