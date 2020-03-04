Charges: Couple hatched plan to steal from New Auburn gas station

(Gaylord, MN) – A woman has been charged and police a warrant has been issued for a man after the pair hatched a plan to steal from a southern Minnesota gas station.

Jessica Shay Holtz, 23, of Winthrop, and David Devor Harris, 28, of Apple Valley, were charged Tuesday in Sibley County Court. Holtz faces a felony charge of aiding and abetting theft, while Harris was charged with felony theft.

According to a criminal complaint, the Sibley County Sherrif’s Office responded to a theft on Jan 20 at the Fill Me Up gas station in New Auburn.

Holtz, who was working at the time of the theft, said she took a bank deposit bag out of the safe so she could do the books. She told police she set the bag on the desk behind the counter while she went to the bathroom, during which time a man walked into the store, grabbed the deposit bag, and left. The bag contained approximately $3,900, according to the complaint.

Court documents say the theft was captured on surveillance cameras.

Investigation revealed that Holtz had been calling and texting Harris the day of the theft, and the two were known to be in a relationship. Police say Harris’ appearance was similar to the man on the surveillance footage.

Harris was stopped by police a few days after the theft, according to the complaint. Police say the squad video shows Harris wearing what appeared to be the same jacket and sweatshirt as the man from the theft. Harris was also in possession of similar shoes to those the thief was wearing, according to the complaint.

Court documents say that location information for Harris’ cell phone placed him near the location of the theft at the appropriate time.

In early February, Holtz admitted to police she had planned the theft with Harris. Holtz said she went along with the plan because she felt that Harris was going to do it no matter what, according to the complaint.

Holtz has been summoned to appear in Sibley County District Court on March 26. Police are still looking for Harris.