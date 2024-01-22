Charges: Disgruntled Mettler’s patron threatened staff, fought with police

A disgruntled Mettler’s patron threatened bar workers and fought with arresting officers and jail staff, according to charges filed last week.

Daniel William Boettcher, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Boettcher was cut off after having three drinks on Wednesday at Mettlers and kicked out twice after threatening a worker.

When Boettcher returned to the bar a third time, he tried to hit the worker and threatened to kill him, according to the complaint.

The victim told police he became concerned for his safety and escorted Boettcher outside, where Bottcher began to strike him. The victim held Boettcher down until police arrived on the scene.

Boettcher allegedly became violent with the three policemen who responded to the scene, grabbing at their hands, and kicking one officer.

Boettcher was placed in a squad car and began banging on the inside, according to court documents. When police inquired about what he needed, he allegedly responded: “I’m trying to kill these [redacted] f**kers as soon as they open the door.” Boettcher then threatened to kill staff a second time, according to the complaint.

Police say Boettcher continued to yell threats and vulgarities during the ride to jail. The complaint says he struggled with jail staff and eventually had to be cut out of his clothing.

Boettcher continued to fight with jail staff and had to be tasered to end the fight, according to the complaint.

Boettcher also faces charges of obstructing the legal process and 5th-degree assault, both misdemeanors.