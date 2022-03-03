Charges: Driver tased after pursuit

A driver who allegedly fled police was tased after he apparently refused to comply with arresting officers.

Noah Timothy Bjork, 25, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Mankato police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Bjork’s vehicle on the night of February 28 when they noticed he was driving without headlights.

Bjork initially showed no signs of slowing or stopping, according to the complaint, but eventually came to a stop on Woodshire Dr. As officers approached the vehicle on foot, court documents say Bjork suddenly drove away.

Police say Bjork’s vehicle traveled down Woodshire, turned on Belleview Ave, then traveled for several blocks before coming to a stop.

The complaint says officers gave “loud verbal commands” to Bjork, instructing him to show his hands. Bjork disregarded the commands, according to police, and began running away, until one of the officers tackled him to the ground.

Police say Bjork actively resisted officers and refused to put his hands behind his back. The complaint says officers warned him if he did not comply, he’d be tased. Bjork allegedly refused to cooperate. The complaint says Bjork was tased multiple times, but it was minimally effective.

Police say Bjork began to slowly deescalate, and he apologized to officers, saying he fled because he was scared and on probation.

Bjork is also charged with obstruction of the legal process and fleeing police by mean other than a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.