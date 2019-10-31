Charges: Drugs found in cornfield where accused Pemberton rapist hid from police

(Mankato, MN) – A man who fled from police into a cornfield the same day he was accused of raping a teen girl now faces drug charges.

Billy Joe Walters, 35, was charged in Blue Earth County Court Tuesday with felony counts of first-degree drug sales and second-degree drug possession.

Walters was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct 24th after police used a drone and a police dog to track him in a cornfield. He allegedly fled police after the car he was riding in was pulled over.

According to the criminal complaint, Walters told detectives following his arrest that he had discarded several items in the cornfield. Police reviewed footage from the drone and noted the heat signatures of the items Walters had tossed, then returned to the field to locate his property.

Police say they found a black zipper case that contained multiple sandwich bags and gem baggies that contained meth. The total weight with the packaging was 45.6 grams, according to the complaint.

Walters has a previous controlled substance conviction. He was also charged in March with felony drug sales.

Walters remains in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

