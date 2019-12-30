Charges: Drunk driver had loaded gun in vehicle

(Mankato, MN) – Police say a man arrested for drunk driving early Friday morning was carrying a loaded handgun in his vehicle without a permit.

Dugan Allen Mogensen, 38, of Montana, was stopped by a state trooper at around 1:32 a.m for speeding and drifting over the centerline.

A criminal complaint filed Friday in Blue Earth County says Mogensen was unable to recite the alphabet and performed poorly on other field sobriety tests. A portable breath test put his blood alcohol content at .22, according to the complaint.

Mogensen apparently told the trooper he had a handgun in the vehicle, which he did not have a permit to carry.

The trooper found a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, loaded and cased, under the front passenger seat, according to the complaint.

Mogensen submitted to a second breath test after his arrest, which had a reading of .17.

Mogensen is charged with DWI, carrying a pistol without a permit, and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.