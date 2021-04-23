Charges: Drunk driver loaded SUV bumper from crash scene into vehicle before heading home

Mankato police say a drunk driver who hit a pole loaded the bumper of his car into his vehicle before leaving the scene to drive home.

Wilson Isaiah Hacker, 21, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, Hacker struck a pole with his SUV shortly before 10 p.m. on April 20. A witness told police the driver exited the vehicle, picked up the bumper, which had fallen off in the crash, and loaded it into the SUV before driving away.

Police say there were heavy, continuous skid marks traveling away from the crash that appeared to be caused by a damaged tire. When Hacker’s vehicle was located, there was a significant amount of smoke and sparks emitting from the SUV, says the complaint.

Court documents say the bumper in the SUV concealed the driver from the officer’s view, but police were able to identify Hacker during a traffic stop.

Police say Hacker was staggering, stumbling, and smelled heavily of alcohol. He admitted to hitting a light police, retrieving the bumper, and driving home. Hacker also admitted to drinking at a bar and feeling impaired, according to the charging document.

A preliminary breath sample provided by Wilson put his blood-alcohol concentration at .25, according to the complaint. A later test showed a BAC of .23.

Wilson was transported to Brown County Detox due to his high level of intoxication.